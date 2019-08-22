Live Now
At least 20 children accuse Menlo Park man of sexual assault

MENLO PARK (KRON) – Investigators in San Mateo County say a Menlo Park man faces several sexual assault charges involving at least 20 children, and police say there could be even more victims.

Detectives first arrested 59-year-old Randolph Haldeman last month but he was released on bail.

Since then, detectives say 6 additional victims came forward saying they were sexually assaulted by him at his Menlo Park home, bringing the number of victims to 20.

The victims’ ages at the time ranged from 6 to 16.

On Wednesday detectives arrested Haldeman again on a $5 million arrest warrant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

