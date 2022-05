VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — At least three people were wounded in a shooting in Vallejo Monday night, the Vallejo Police Department said. The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Avian Drive.

VPD did not provide information as to the conditions of the victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD at (707) 648-4524.

There is currently limited information about this story. Check back with KRON4 for an update.