At least 6 hurt in wrong-way crash in Los Gatos

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) – Several people are in the hospital following a wrong-way crash on Highway 17 in Los Gatos early Thursday.
At least 6 people were rushed to the hospital with injuries.
The crash blocked northbound Highway 17 for several hours, but all lanes have since reopened.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
