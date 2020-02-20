Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

At least 6 hurt in wrong-way crash in Los Gatos

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) – Several people are in the hospital following a wrong-way crash on Highway 17 in Los Gatos early Thursday.

At least 6 people were rushed to the hospital with injuries.

The crash blocked northbound Highway 17 for several hours, but all lanes have since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News