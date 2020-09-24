At least 6 San Francisco schools approved to reopen to students

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — So far, at least six schools have been given approval by the San Francisco Public Health Department to reopen to students.

KRON4’s Maureen Kelly talked to one school making last minute preparations, and another that already officially welcomed students today.

Red Bridge School in the city’s Dogpatch neighborhood had their official first day of school Wednesday for their K-2nd graders.

The small 14-student school had already been running a camp here since Sept. 1, so they were well prepared with changes like social distancing signage and improvements to their ventilation system.

The head of the school says it’s great to be able to have her students together.

“The kids crave this inner personal interaction and it’s just so fun to watch them together making friends in plane and just being with other kids for some of them the first time in a long time,” Orly Friedman said. “It’s really fun to watch.”

Face shields have been laid on every desk at Convent & Stuart Hall School as part of the changes they’ve made to get ready to welcome their K-2nd students here on Thursday.

“We are incredibly excited. We’ve been waiting for a long time to start to iron out the logistics of what is drop off look like what does pick up look like,” Sarah Leffert said. “The classrooms are ready the faculty and staff is ready there are systems and procedures for keeping everybody safe is ready but now it’s just the final details we are so excited for tomorrow morning.”

They expect to bring in two additional grade levels every two weeks, which would mean 7th and 8th graders will be showing up to their classrooms in about a month in a half.

The school goes to 12th grade but high school students are still in limbo, since the city’s health department is holding off on letting any high schoolers back just yet.

At Convent & Stuart Hall, students will expected to be tested regularly for COVID-19 as well, the frequency depending on their age.

K-6th graders will be expected to be tested every four to six weeks while high school students, when they are allowed to come back, will be expected to be tested as frequently as the staff — every 1-2 weeks.