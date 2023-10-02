(BCN) — At least one person is dead after a traffic collision along eastbound Interstate Highway 80 right at the boundary of Napa and Solano counties early Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The accident, which involved a lone vehicle, happened around 4:19 a.m. Monday along eastbound I-80 at the American Canyon Road onramp, just east of American Canyon, according to the CHP.

Two inner lanes of eastbound I-80 were shut down at the scene of the crash at 4:46 a.m., but were reopened by 6:14 a.m., the CHP said.

