(BCN) — At least one died in a traffic collision between two vehicles near Tracy early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 4:20 a.m. in the area of Grant Line and South Bird roads in the unincorporated community of Banta, the CHP said.

The collision blocked both eastbound and westbound lanes of South Bird Road, prompting the CHP to issue a Sig-alert. There was no estimated time of the roadway’s reopening immediately available.

A coroner was called shortly after 4:30 a.m., according to CHP.

