ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — At least one person attempted steal to an ATM machine early Sunday morning from a Delta Schools Federal Credit Union in Antioch, the bank announced in a Facebook post. No money was ultimately stolen from the ATM — only the front of the building was damaged.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. at the branch located on 5123 Lone Tree Way. The bank said construction crews answered a call at 6 a.m. to help clean up the damage and secure the building.

Police were dispatched to the scene but have not made any arrests. No suspect(s) have been identified in association with the incident.