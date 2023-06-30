(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing person. McDaniel Smith, 89, was last seen at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30 in the 3800 block of MacArthur Boulevard.

Smith was last seen wearing a blue windbreaker jacket, blue jeans, black shoes and a hat with “Best Dad” written on the front. Police said he is at risk due to his age and Dementia.

McDaniel Smith, 89, was last seen Friday, June 30 (Oakland Police Department).

He is 6-foot-1 and 125 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair, according to OPD. Smith’s family says he is in good physical condition and is diagnosed with Dementia.

The 3800 block of MacArthur Boulevard is approximately two blocks away from Laurel Elementary School. Anyone with info on Smith is asked to notify OPD Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.