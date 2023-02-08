SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are looking for an at-risk man who was last seen Wednesday afternoon in San Jose.

California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the San Jose Police Department for Jay Clark, 60. He was last seen at about 12:10 p.m. in San Jose.

Police said Clark is believed to be wearing an orange sweatshirt, dark sweatpants, white socks and sandals. He is 6-foot-1, 179 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

Clark is believed to be on foot. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 9-1-1.