Ryan T. Hengst, 31, was last seen on June 27 (Union City Police Department).

(KRON) — Police are asking for the community’s help in the search of a missing at-risk person, the Union City Police Department announced. Ryan T. Hengst, a 31-year-old man, was last seen Tuesday around 4 p.m.

Hengst is 5-foot-7 and weighs 400 pounds, according to police. He has “mental health concerns.”

UCPD did not say specifically where Hengst was last seen. If you have information about Hengst’s location, call 911 or UCPD at 510-471-1365.