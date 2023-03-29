Andrew Russell, 21, is an at-risk man who was last seen March 26 (Oakland Police Department).

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An at-risk man was reported missing by the Oakland Police Department on Wednesday. Andrew Russell, 21, was last seen on Sunday around 6 a.m. in the 1400 block of 55th Avenue.

Russell was last seen wearing a black and white baseball hat, a black puff jacket, a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray shoes. He has black hair and brown eyes and is 5-foot-9 and 130 pounds.

His family says Russell is in good physical condition, is diagnosed with Autism and has mental health challenges, police said. A photo of Russell can be seen above.

If you have any knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Russell, OPD says to notify the department’s Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.