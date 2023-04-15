PETALUMA, Calif, (KRON) – The Petaluma Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing at-risk person.

Bryan Wood was last seen at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday leaving the Mary Isaac Center. The 49-year-old is described as a Hawaiian male, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, police said.

Wood is believed to be wearing a red hat, black leather jacket, white shirt, blue jeans, black running shoes, two rings on his fingers and a handmade bracelet. According to police, Wood walks with a cane and has “concerning medical conditions”.

PPD does not have a photo of Wood. If you see Wood, police ask that you call the Petaluma Police Department at (707)-778-4372.