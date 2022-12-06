SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing man.

Thomas Houston, 80, has been missing since 2:00 p.m. Monday. He was last seen at his home on the 1200 block of Page Street in San Francisco.

Houston is a white man who stands 6-feet, weighs 175 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes. SFPD classified Houston as “at-risk” due to “an existing medical condition.”

Anyone who sees Houston is asked to call 911 and report his location and physical description. Anyone with information about where he might be should call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.”