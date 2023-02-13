SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (BCN) — San Leandro police are looking for an at-risk man who went missing Saturday afternoon.
Antonio Silveira left his residence at 3:40 p.m. Saturday on foot from his home on the 1100 block of Mersey Avenue (Washington Manor Area).
Silveira is 67 years old and at-risk due to not taking his prescribed medication. He was last seen wearing a gray hat, black jacket, blue pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information about Silveira’s whereabouts can call San Leandro police at (510) 577-2740.
