SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (BCN) — San Leandro police are looking for an at-risk man who went missing Saturday afternoon.

Antonio Silveira left his residence at 3:40 p.m. Saturday on foot from his home on the 1100 block of Mersey Avenue (Washington Manor Area).

Silveira is 67 years old and at-risk due to not taking his prescribed medication. He was last seen wearing a gray hat, black jacket, blue pants and black shoes.

(San Leandro Police Department)

(San Leandro Police Department)

Anyone with information about Silveira’s whereabouts can call San Leandro police at (510) 577-2740.

