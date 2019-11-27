At-risk teen from Georgia missing in Bay Area

MILPITAS (KRON) – Milpitas police are asking for your help locating a missing teen from Georgia who was visiting the Bay Area.

19-year-old Stephen Tiku walked away from his Embassy Suites Hotel room located on E. Calaveras Boulevard on Nov. 27 between 3 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. and has not been seen since.

Police say Tiku is considered at-risk due being autistic, non-verbal, and unfamiliar with the area.

He is described as about 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, brown eyes, short black hair, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue basketball shorts.

If you see him, call 911.

Latest News Headlines: