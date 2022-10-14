UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A teen girl is reported missing Friday afternoon, the Union City Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. Angelica Caron, 16, was last seen around 11:06 a.m. near Corum Court and Royal Ann Drive.

Angelica was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and Dr. Martens boots. She is 5-foot-5 and 104 pounds with short red hair.

She is considered to be at risk, but police did not specify why. The alert was first released at 5:11 p.m. by Union City police.

Corum Court and Royal Ann Drive is roughly a five-minute walk from James Logan High School. Police did not say if she is a student at James Logan.

Police said anyone with information on Angelica’s location is asked to call 911 or contact Union City police at 510-471-1365.