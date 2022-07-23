Anabel Medina-Almanza was last seen July 21 on the 2300 block of Market Street (Oakland Police Department).

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman, the Oakland Police Department announced Saturday afternoon on Facebook. 37-year-old Anabel Medina-Almanza was last seen Thursday around 8 p.m. on the 2300 block of Market Street.

Medina-Almanza is considered to be “at risk” due to a mental health crisis, police said according to her family. She is described to be a 4-foot-11 Hispanic woman weighing 143 pounds with orange hair and brown eyes.

It its not known at this time what she was last seen wearing. The 2300 block of Market Street is located a few blocks northeast outside of downtown Oakland.

If you have any knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Medina-Almanza, police say to notify the Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.