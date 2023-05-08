Dorothy Riley was reported missing on Monday, May 8 (San Leandro Police Department).

(KRON) — An at-risk woman was reported missing Monday, according to the San Leandro Police Department. Police said Dorothy Riley walked away from her home on Haas Avenue at around 11:56 a.m.

Riley suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. She was last seen wearing a dark green puff jacket with a fur hood and dark pajama pants.

Riley’s age was not released.

Police conducted a search in the area of her home, but Riley was not found. San Leandro police sent out a Nixle alert at 5:21 p.m.

If you have information about Riley’s location, you are asked to notify the San Leandro Police Department.