ATHERTON, Calif. (KRON) — A local equestrian coach was arrested after allegedly soliciting sexual photographs from one of his athletes who is a minor, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says that the investigation into the 30-year-old Atherton resident began several months ago. Detectives allege that Alec Lawler sent sexual photos to one of his equestrian students before asking for and receiving sexual photographs from the minor. Lawler also contacted the child with the intent to engage in sexual acts, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 5, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office assisted authorities in located Lawler in Southern California for charges of harmful matter sent with the intent to induce, arranging to meet with a minor for a sex act and possession of obscene matter. Lawler was arrested on a warrant, but was able to post bail and is now out of law enforcement custody.

Lawler is also facing professional ramifications for his alleged misconduct. The United States Equestrian Federation states that Lawler was placed on an interim suspension on Jan. 6 by the United States Center for SafeSport, a non-profit organization that aims to protect young athletes from sexual abuse.

Word of the case has also spread internationally. The International Federation for Equestrian Sports lists Lawler as suspended.

Lawler is an equestrian coach that regularly works in Portola Valley and other locations across San Mateo County. As a result of his work, Lawler has coached and had access to many children over the past several years.

Detectives believe that Lawler may have had other victims. Anyone with information about Lawler or this case is asked to contact Detective C. Barker at 650-474-1243 or e-mail CBarker@smcgov.org. Callers may also choose to reach out to the anonymous tip line at 1-800-547-2700.