ATHERTON, Calif. (KRON) — A home in the affluent community of Atherton was burglarized on Saturday, and police are asking for neighbors to check their surveillance cameras, according to the Atherton Police Department.

Just after 8 p.m., suspects smashed the side window of a residence on the 400 block of Walsh Road, police say. The suspects entered the residence, but the total loss and damages are unknown at this time.

The department is asking any residents who live on Walsh Road to check their surveillance video for any potential information about the crime or the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact APD at 650-688-6500.

APD provided a list of safety tips for residents in the area:

Keep all doors and windows locked, even when you are home.

When you are not home, making it appear that someone is home by keeping lights on, installing light timers, leaving on the TV or a radio.

Install exterior lighting.

Do not keep valuables in your master bedroom as this area is a common target of burglars.

Keep valuables well-hidden and consider using a safe bolted to the floor and/or wall.

Keep valuables out of your car and lock your car doors.