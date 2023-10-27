(KRON) — The Atherton Police Department is investigating a burglary of a residence on the unit block of Ridgeview Drive that occurred on Oct. 25 at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Three burglars gained entry to the residence by breaking the front glass door, according to Atherton police.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Residents who live near Ridgeview Drive are encouraged to check their surveillance video and report any possible leads to the Atherton Police Department at (650)-688-6500.

Atherton authorities offered safety tips for residents:

Keep all doors and windows locked, even when you are home

When you are not home, make it appear that someone is home by keeping lights on, installing light timers, and leaving on the television or radio

Install exterior lighting

Do not keep valuables in your primary bedroom, as this area is a common target of burglars

Keep valuables well-hidden and consider using a safe bolted to the floor and/or wall

Keep valuables out of your car and lock your car doors

Install an alarm system and security cameras

The Atherton Police Department strongly suggests residents consider having their alarm system monitored for free by its Dispatch Center by calling (650)-688-6500.