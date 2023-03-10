ATHERTON, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for a vehicle linked to an attempted burglary at a home Tuesday night, the Atherton Police Department announced in a news release. Police said a possible suspect vehicle was a dark-colored sedan.
The attempted burglary happened around 7:24 p.m. at a home on the 100 block of Burns Avenue. The suspects went inside the home by breaking a sliding glass door in the master bedroom, the news release said.
The residence had an active alarm with motion sensors, which was triggered by the suspects’ entry. The sound of the alarm caused the suspects to run away from the home, according to police.
Atherton police are asking residents who live around Burns Avenue to check their surveillance video and report any possible leads at 650-688-6500.
The 100 block of Burns Avenue is approximately 1.5 miles away from 23 Oakwood where Warriors star Stephen Curry opposed a housing project. No other information about this incident is available at this time.
Atherton police released the following safety tips:
- Keep all doors and windows locked, even when you are home.
- When you are not home, making it appear that someone is home by keeping lights on, installing light timers, leaving on the TV or a radio.
- Install exterior lighting.
- Do not keep valuables in your master bedroom as this area is a common target of burglars.
- Keep valuables well-hidden and consider using a safe bolted to the floor and/or wall.
- Keep valuables out of your car and lock your car doors.
- Install an alarm system and security cameras (strongly consider having your alarm system monitored for free by our PD Dispatch Center by calling 650-688-6500).
- Schedule a Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) review of your home by, one of our specially trained CPTED officers, by calling us at 650-688-6500.