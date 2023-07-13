(KRON) — The Atherton Police Department is warning the public of scams targeted towards the elderly community after three residents recently fell victim to financial scams.

One elderly resident was contacted by a scammer, who posed as a police officer, and was told that his bank accounts were compromised, police said. The elderly man sent a $70,000 cashier’s check to the unknown scammer after being told it would fix the problem.

Two residents were contacted by scammers in-person at their home and was told their grandson had been in a serious car accident. They gave the scammers $10,000 after being told their grandson needed it, police said.

In both incidents, the scammers told the residents not to tell anyone, a key phrase it could be a scam. Atherton PD wants to remind the public that scammers often pose as financial institutions, government agencies or charitable organizations in an effort to gain personal information, money or access to financial accounts.