Athletic Club sports bar in Oakland to reopen outdoors just in time for NFL season

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Restaurants and bars have been slowly reopening for several months now but one spot in Oakland has stayed closed until now.

A lot of restaurants reopened as soon as they could for take-out or delivery but Athletic Club Oakland says they purposely waited until they could create something that gives people space and experience their spot usually provides and that’s exactly what they’ve done.

The City of Oakland worked with the Athletic Club Sports Bar, allowing them to completely shut down Webster Street in front of their restaurant.

Right now, they’re building out a 3,000-square foot sports garden with picnic tables and TV screens.

Owner Aaron Dolores says they had to lay off all employees when the pandemic began back in March but they’re looking forward to getting employees and customers back safely.

Athletic Club Oakland reopens Thursday afternoon, just in time for the NFL season kick off.

Watch the full interview with Dolores above.

Latest Stories