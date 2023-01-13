BELMONT, Calif. (KRON) — An ATM skimming device was located at a Belmont Bank of America location and a suspect was arrested in connection with it, according to a news release from the Belmont Police Department. Officers were alerted to the device by a technician and conducted surveillance of the ATM machine.

The suspect, 29-year-old Nicolae Dlaconu of Seattle, Washington, was arrested on Dec. 31 when he returned to collect the device. He was booked into the San Mateo Maguire Correction Facility on the following charges:

Possession of a skimming device

Resisting a peace officer

Conspiracy

Officers believe Dlaconu did not act alone. Detectives are requesting that anyone with information related to the case call the tip line at (650) 598-3000.

Belmont PD also advised residents to check ATM machines and their surrounding areas prior to using them. “If the ATM machine appears to be tampered with or asks for more information than usual, such as CVC code from your card, consider stopping your transaction and reporting the information to the banking institution or the local police department,” the department advised in the press release.