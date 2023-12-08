(KRON) – A group of five people stole an ATM from a CVS in San Francisco after driving a vehicle through the front door early Friday morning, according to the San Francisco Police Department. SFPD Richmond Station officers responded to the 300 block of 32nd Avenue to investigate a reported burglary at approximately 2:48 a.m. on Dec. 8.

The reporting party told police that five unknown suspects forced entry into the store by driving a vehicle through the front door, causing property damage to the store. The suspects then stole an ATM that was located inside the store, according to police.

The suspects got into another waiting vehicle and fled the scene.

CVS released the following statement regarding the smash and grab:

“We’re cooperating with local police as they investigate an incident at our 32nd Avenue store overnight. A truck crashed into the building and the ATM was stolen. The store was closed at the time of the incident, and we plan to reopen as soon as the police investigation is complete.”

There have not been any arrests in this case. The investigation is ongoing, according to SFPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at (415)-575-4444.