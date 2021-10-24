Atmospheric River drenches Bay Area: Track the storm

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An Atmospheric River has arrived to the Bay Area as heavy showers continue to soak the region.

Strong winds and heavy rain are expected all day on Sunday.

Storm watch day two. Urban and street flooding in the North Bay. Heavy rain overnight and a strong line this afternoon. Complete coverage on KRON4 mornong news weekend. pic.twitter.com/yorva9tnI9 — Dave Spahr (@dave_spahr) October 24, 2021

The intense rainfall has already caused flooding and several weather advisories are in effect across the Bay.

A Flash Flood Watch was issued until 11 a.m. for Urban areas and small streams affecting southwest Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Forestville and Graton.

Additionally, a Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday — which includes all parts of the Bay Area.

20 mph winds are expected to continue Sunday but increase in intensity to about 45 mph.

