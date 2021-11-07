Atmospheric River expected to sweep Bay Area: Track the storm

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The sun will shine over the Bay Area on Sunday — but that will quickly change.

More rain is headed to the Bay Area as an Atmospheric River is expected to sweep through the region on Monday.

Monday will start off as mostly sunny, with clouds moving in before noon. Showers will start pouring down later during the evening commute and into the night.

Photo: The National Weather Service

Some rain will be heavy and winds are expected to be breezy into the overnight. A few lightning strikes are also possible.

Showers will continue into Tuesday but clear out by the afternoon.