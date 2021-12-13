Atmospheric River pummels Bay Area; multiple weather alerts in effect

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – An Atmospheric River continues to soak the Bay Area Monday morning, with multiple weather alerts including Wind Advisories in effect across the region.

Wind Advisories are currently in effect for the San Francisco Peninsula, Santa Cruz County, and the South and East Bay, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area.

A High Surf Advisory is also in effect until Wednesday morning.

The heaviest rainfall is expected this morning through 9 a.m., KRON4 meteorologist John Shrable said.

Rain will hit the Bay Area in waves, he added, with the first wave happening Monday morning and the second wave expected early afternoon as pockets of moisture push through.

Tuesday morning, pockets of heavy rain but will be isolated and scattered. Things dry out Tuesday afternoon, before another chance of a few showers on Wednesday.

To report a downed tree in the roadway, call 311.

The National Weather Service reported heavy snow across the western slopes and passes of the Sierra Nevada night, with chain controls in effect for the higher elevations of I-80, Hwy 50, and Hwy 88.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday in the Greater Lake Tahoe area as Sunday marks the start of a five-day storm series in the Sierra Nevada, according to the National Weather Service.

An avalanche watch was also issued, with periods of high avalanche danger from Sunday evening through Wednesday morning between Yuba Pass (Highway 49) and Ebbetts Pass (Highway 4.) These conditions are the result of heavy snow loading on an already weak snowpack.

Monday snowfall is predicted to be heavy continuing into Tuesday. Yuba Pass to Donner Summit could see 60 to 72 inches of snowfall by Tuesday night, with Tahoe receiving up to 96 inches at higher elevations.

Wednesday may bring a brief break in the weather with a quick-moving system moving into the area on Thursday.

Bay City News contributed to this report.