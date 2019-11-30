‘Atmospheric river’ to bring heavy rain, winds to Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected in the Bay Area this weekend, marking the arrival of another atmospheric river to the region.

The National Weather Service is warning of possible flooding, mudslides, downed trees and power outages as storm conditions batter the region.

The rainfall is like to begin midday Saturday with the North Bay expected to get hit the hardest.

The weather agency predicts 4 to 6 inches of rain in San Rafael between Saturday and next Wednesday and 3 to 4 inches during the same time period in Santa Rosa.

High winds are also likely from the Sonoma County coast to the Monterey County coast, prompting a ‘high wind warning’ from the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory is in place for other inland parts of the Bay Area.

Santa Cruz will also see heavy rainfall, according to the NWS, with 4 to 6 inches.

An atmospheric river is on the way and expected to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to the region beginning midday tomorrow.



Take a look at our forecast peak wind gusts and storm total rain (one from our local office and one from the national @NWSWPC ).#cawx pic.twitter.com/92wKuk0fLm — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 29, 2019

In the Sierra, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect beginning Saturday at 7 a.m., lasting through Monday at 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service is warning of travel delays, chain controls and possible road closures because of ‘near whiteout conditions.’

The heaviest snow is expected Saturday night into Sunday.

Drivers should avoid traveling to the Sierra by Saturday afternoon.

⚠️ A Winter Storm Warning has been issued from Saturday – Monday.



🛑 Travel is HIGHLY DISCOURAGED after 10am for the Coastal Range/Shasta County, after 1pm for the southern Cascades, & after 3pm for the Sierra Nevada! #cawx pic.twitter.com/9U9FV0BlON — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 29, 2019