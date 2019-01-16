Atmospheric River drenches Bay Area Video Video Video

SAN FRACISCO (KRON) - An 'atmospheric river' is taking aim at the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service.

The atmospheric river - a huge plume of subtropical moisture - is expected to dump heavy amounts of rainfall across the Bay Area and Central Coast Wednesday.

Rain kicks into gear around 11:30 a.m. for the coast and the North Bay.

Rainfall will continue through the afternoon and evening and may be heavy at times.

Heavy rainfall begins to come down in...

The heaviest rain will be seen as a line of rain and strong winds will sweep through the Bay between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

This should have an equal impact on all the Bay Area as one to two inches of rain will be seen widespread for urban areas and two and three inches of it in mountains.

Winds will gust as high as 60 miles per hour do downed trees and power outages become increasingly possible during this time.

Heavy rainfall begins to come down in...

The storm will cause an increased threat for urban, small stream and creek flooding.

A flash flood watch for San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast will go into effect Wednesday afternoon.

There's also a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Authorities are asking residents to be extra cautious while driving in the storm.

The impacts of the storm could include downed trees and power lines. Power outages are also possible.

The NWS is urging residents to take action now to protect their property by sandbagging flood prone areas.

>>Track the storm with KRON4's Interactive Radar

Heavy rainfall begins to come down in...

Heavy rainfall begins to come down in...

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES