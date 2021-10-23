Atmospheric River: Weather advisories issued across Bay Area ahead of stormy weekend

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area is bracing for some more wet weather that will soak the region this weekend.

An Atmospheric River is expected to take over the Bay, prompting the National Weather Service to issue several weather advisories.

Flash Flood Watch

A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect on Sunday.

Officials worry heavy rainfall could lead to debris flows and flash flooding in and near recent burn areas.

Mudslides are also a concern.

The Flash Flood Watch will be in effect Sunday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. in the North Bay, 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the Santa Cruz Mountains and 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. in Monterey.

Wind Advisories

There are also wind advisories that will go into effect Sunday.

North Bay: 2 a.m. to 5 p.m.

San Francisco: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

East Bay: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

South Bay: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monterey County: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Winds are forecast to gust from 40 to 60 mph.

Southerly winds are expected to be 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts up to 35 to 45 mph. Some areas might see gusts up to 60 mph.

Residents are advised to secure loose outdoor objects and structures. Power outages are likely with many trees, tree limbs and power lines coming down.

High Surf Advisory

A High Surf Advisory will also be in effect for coastal parts of the Bay Area beginning Sunday.

The advisory will last from 11 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Tuesday.