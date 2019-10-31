AT&T contributes $100K to help communities impacted by Kincade Fire

SONOMA (KRON) — AT&T has presented a $100,000 contribution to the California Fire Foundation to help communities impacted by the Kincade Fire.

The California Fire Foundation provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters and the communities they protect.

“The Kincade Fire has caused major disruptions, severely damaged property and has upended lives,” President of AT&T California Rhonda Johnson said. “AT&T is committed to supporting California’s first responders and our communities in this time of great need.”

AT&T works with first responders to prepare for disasters and help when disaster strikes.

“The generous contribution from AT&T will help our foundation assist those affected by fire and natural disaster,” Brian K. Rice, chair of the California Fire Foundation said. “This will support our continued efforts to provide both immediate and long-term assistance to communities recovering from disaster.”