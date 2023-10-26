(KRON) — AT&T has been challenged by multiple incidents of copper cable thefts in Consta Costa County since July 2023, and the telecommunications company is offering money for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

According to a statement from AT&T, the copper thefts in the county have been an ongoing problem for months. Now, the company said up to $5,000 is being offered “for specific and detailed information about copper cable thefts or the attempted sale or purchase of stolen copper cable from AT&T in Contra Costa County.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact AT&T Asset Protection at (800)-807-4205.