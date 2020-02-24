AT&T, Verizon, IBM pull out of San Francisco’s annual RSA Conference amid coronavirus fears

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Verizon is the latest big tech company to withdraw from the RSA Conference 2020 in San Francisco due to coronavirus-related concerns, according to officials.

RSA also said that AT&T and International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) will not participate in the conference.

That leaves the total number of companies that have withdrawn from the conference at 14.

That number includes 6 companies from China, 7 from the United States, and one from Canada.

In a statement, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said more than 40,000 conference attendees are expected to be in San Francisco conference, and that the city has been “working with global, federal, and state health agencies to monitor the virus in order to protect residents, businesses and visitors.”

Mayor Breed added that the risk of contracting coronavirus in San Francisco is “low, as the virus is not circulating within our community.”

In addition to following the CDC’s recommendations like frequent hand washing and staying away from those who are sick, officials are reminding conference attendees that the conference venue – the Moscone Center – is following recommendations regarding the use of cleaning disinfectants effective against the virus and CDC health screenings for qualified travelers who are arriving from international destinations at SFO.

Separately, Facebook said it would not be participating the annual Game Developers Conference being held in the city due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The RSA Conference is scheduled for Feb. 24 to 28 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco while the Game Developers Conference is scheduled for March 16 to 20.

