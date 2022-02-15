Attempted armed robbery at Redwood City jewelry store under investigation

(BCN) – San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a jewelry store in unincorporated Redwood City on Monday evening.

Deputies responded around 5:50 p.m. to Plaza Jewelers located at 3303 Middlefield Road and learned that three male suspects entered the store, showed firearms and demanded money and jewelry, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects, described as wearing dark clothing with black ski masks covering their faces, then fled south on Middlefield Road and remain at large.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (650) 363-4911 or an anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.

