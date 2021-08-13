Attempted armed robbery suspect arrested in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police have arrested a suspect that attacked an elderly Asian man while trying to steal his watch in the city’s Noe Valley neighborhood.

23-year-old Dreshaun Townsend of South San Francisco is suspected of attacking a 70-year-old Asian man on Saturday May 25, 2021, at approximately 3:07 pm on the 3800 block of 24th Street.

After jumping out of a white sedan and demanding the victim’s watch, a 30-year-old female family member noticed what was happening and tried to stop Townsend. Both victims were knocked to the ground before Townsend jumped back into the car and sped away.

After investigating, police served a search warrant on the 3700 block of Radburn Drive in South San Francisco where Townsend was taken into custody and placed under arrest without incident.

Townsend was later transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked on charges of attempted robbery, assault by means likely to cause great bodily injury, and a firearm enhancement. Townsend also had two outstanding warrants based out of San Benito and Kern Counties.