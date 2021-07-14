Attempted break-in at San Jose flower shop prompts owner’s plea for help

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A flower shop owner in the South Bay is asking for more police after someone tried breaking into his business.

Simon Aslanpour owns Blooming Bouquet in San Jose.

Someone smashed the store’s window on Friday and tried to get inside.

Fortunately, someone else saw it happen and called 911.

Police showed up and arrested the person.

But Aslanpour says this is not the first time his business has been targeted.

Aslanpour is asking city leaders to put more resources into public safety.