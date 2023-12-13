(KRON) — Police are investigating an attempted burglary on Tuesday evening at an Atherton home, the Atherton Police Department announced in a news release. The burglary happened around 6:12 p.m. at a home on Fairview Avenue.

Multiple suspects tried to enter the residence through a broken window of a bedroom on the ground floor, according to Atherton police. Police did not specify how many suspects. No description of the suspects was released.

No other information about Tuesday’s attempted burglary was immediately available.

The attempted burglary comes the same week KRON4 reported that an arrest warrant was issued for an 18-year-old Cupertino resident who allegedly trespassed Stephen Curry’s Atherton home. The alleged trespassing happened on Oct. 15, and the suspect was supposed to appear in court on Dec. 7 but didn’t show up.

Earlier in the year, Stephen and Ayesha Curry opposed a townhome project in their Atherton neighborhood. The couple cited safety and privacy concerns. KRON4 obtained the letter the Currys sent to Atherton city officials.