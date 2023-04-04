BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Gunfire was exchanged early Sunday morning in Brentwood after an attempted car break-in, the Brentwood Police Department said.

The shots were fired on the 2700 block of Serene Court before 4 a.m. Sunday morning. BPD officers determined that the suspects were in the victim’s driveway trying to break into a vehicle when the victim discovered them.

The victim confronted the suspects, and a suspect fired a round at the victim, police said. The victim was also armed, and they fired three or four rounds back at the suspects. The suspects then drove away.

The victim was not injured in the shootout. Police do not know if the suspects were injured, but local hospitals did not report anyway gunshot victims.

The suspects were described as two white men. One was wearing a black hoodie, the other was wearing a gray hoodie and both were wearing ski masks. The getaway vehicle is a blue BMW convertible with a black top.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call BPD at (925) 809-7911.