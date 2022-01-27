Attempted carjacking suspect caught on surveillance video in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – The Alameda County Sheriff’s are looking for a suspect who was caught on a home surveillance video trying to steal a van right from a homeowner’s driveway in Castro Valley.

This happened near Santa Maria Ave. and now one neighbor is sharing the video after seeing the same suspect target multiple cars in the area.

The video shows the man trying to steal a van from a neighbor’s driveway. Daisy, who didn’t want to reveal her identity or show her face on camera out of fear, says it was disturbing watching someone go after her family’s belongings.

“It was kind of scary because it’s somebody coming to our house and invading our privacy, our belongings and you, we don’t expect that especially in this neighborhood,” Daisy said.

Thankfully the car alarm scared him off this time but the family who lives here says the same suspect continues to go after other cars in the nearby neighborhoods.

“It’s been happening kind of all over, and it’s the same car, same people. They’re just going around stealing cars, catalytic converters and through sharing video, other people have been like ‘oh the same person, same car’ and they’ve also filed police reports as well,” Daisy said.

Daisy’s family says the sheriff’s office believes this suspect is working with other people across the East Bay.

“They said that they have footage of this guy and I believe it’s him and two other people and they’ve kind of just been doing this all over, stealing catalytic converters and the car that they’re driving, the black Audi, is stolen as well,” Daisy said.

We’re waiting on any updates from the sheriff’s office about this case and if it may be linked to other thefts in the area.

Through social media, Daisy has learned that others have also spotted this black Audi SUV with roof racks involved in similar crimes.