ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – One person is in custody for assault with a deadly weapon and attempted homicide after an altercation Sunday night in the 300 block of Park Street in Alameda, resulting in several individuals sustaining injuries.

At least one of the victims sustained potentially life-threatening injuries, according to a tweet from the Alameda Police Department.

Officers are conducting follow-up investigations but are declining to release additional details at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.