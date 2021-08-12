Attempted homicide suspect arrested in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police have arrested a man for allegedly attempting to kill another earlier in the month.

Police responded to a shooting on August 3, 2021 at around 6:39 p.m. where a 34-year-old male had been transferred to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim and his friend were sitting at a stoplight at Bacon Street and Bayshore Boulevard when they heard gunfire coming from the car in front of them. The victim was struck and his friend drove him to the hospital.

A photo of the suspects car was obtained by police, and was seen that day by an officer near 3rd Street and Carroll Avenue.

After pulling the car over for a traffic stop, 60-year-old Albert Grigsby of San Francisco was transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked on charges of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed firearm, and carrying a concealed firearm in public.

A motive was not disclosed.