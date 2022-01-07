Attempted homicide under investigation in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities in South San Francisco are investigating an attempted murder that happened late Thursday night.

Around 10:49 p.m., police and fire officials arrived in the 200 block of South Airport Blvd. following reports that a man was down on the sidewalk suffering from a possible gunshot wound.

Officers found the 34-year-old man and determined that he had been shot in the abdomen.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated and is currently in stable condition, police say.

At this time, there is no suspect information.

Investigators say the shooting was likely the result of an altercation at a homeless encampment nearby.

As the investigation continues, if you have any information you are asked to call (650) 877-8900. You may remain anonymous by contacting tips@ssf.net.