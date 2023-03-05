BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — An attempted robbery took place on the University of California, Berkeley campus on Sunday afternoon, the University of California Police Department has confirmed to KRON4.

Around 1:15 p.m., a person on the 2600 block of Durant Avenue was approached by a suspect who used force to try to take the victim’s bag away. The suspect is described as a man wearing a dark jacket, tan pant and sandals.

UCPD also provided the following safety tips to the campus community:

Use and encourage others to have a safe means of conveyance at all times (e.g. traveling with a trusted friend or in a group, taking a taxi, or utilizing the free night safety services available to every member of the campus community such as BearWalk or the night safety shuttle: nightsafety.berkeley.edu ).

). If you need help, dial 911 or use a blue light emergency phone (located throughout the campus and identified by a blue light on top of the phone box or column).

Electronic devices are popular robbery targets. Being aware of your surroundings and keeping your devices out of public view can help reduce risk.

Please do not delay in calling law enforcement. UCPD strongly encourages the reporting of criminal or suspicious activity in a timely manner.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who is aware of similar incidents nearby is asked to contact the Berkeley Police at 510-981-5900.