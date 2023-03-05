BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — An attempted robbery took place on the University of California, Berkeley campus on Sunday afternoon, the University of California Police Department has confirmed to KRON4.
Around 1:15 p.m., a person on the 2600 block of Durant Avenue was approached by a suspect who used force to try to take the victim’s bag away. The suspect is described as a man wearing a dark jacket, tan pant and sandals.
UCPD also provided the following safety tips to the campus community:
- Use and encourage others to have a safe means of conveyance at all times (e.g. traveling with a trusted friend or in a group, taking a taxi, or utilizing the free night safety services available to every member of the campus community such as BearWalk or the night safety shuttle: nightsafety.berkeley.edu).
- If you need help, dial 911 or use a blue light emergency phone (located throughout the campus and identified by a blue light on top of the phone box or column).
- Electronic devices are popular robbery targets. Being aware of your surroundings and keeping your devices out of public view can help reduce risk.
- Please do not delay in calling law enforcement. UCPD strongly encourages the reporting of criminal or suspicious activity in a timely manner.
Anyone with information about this incident, or who is aware of similar incidents nearby is asked to contact the Berkeley Police at 510-981-5900.