(KRON) – The Alameda Police Department arrested a suspect allegedly in connection with an attempted vehicle theft and brandishing.

Alameda police officers responded to the 1100 block of College Avenue for the report of an attempted vehicle theft involving a firearm on Aug. 26 at 5:45 p.m. According to police, witnesses informed the officers that they viewed and filmed the incident.

The theft was unsuccessful. However, as the suspect was leaving the scene, the suspect pointed a firearm at one of the witnesses, police said. The video from the attempted robbery began to circulate online.

According to the police investigation, a resident immediately recognized the suspect as a known Alameda resident and reported the information to the police. With further investigation, the officers issued a warrant for the suspect’s arrest.

The Oakland Police Department notified APD that the individual was taken into custody for a separate vehicle-related crime earlier this month. Alameda PD officers responded to the scene and formally arrested the individual in connection with the Alameda case.