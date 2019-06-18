Attorney: Deputy in clash with Raptors exec has concussion

After an altercation between an Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy and the president of the Toronto Raptors after Game 6 of the NBA Finals, the Sheriff’s Office says the injuries suffered by the deputy at the hands of the president have left him unable to work.

When the final buzzer sounded in Game 6, the deputy tried to prevent Raptors president Masai Ujiri from going on the court because he didn’t show the proper credentials as required by the NBA.

The sheriff’s office says Ujiri struck the deputy in the face and now the deputy’s attorney David Mastagni says:

“It was an unprovoked significant hit to the jaw causing a serious concussion and a temporal mandibular joint injury. The insult to the injury is by invoking race, because the injured officer’s family is African-American. This is a case of credentials versus no credentials, not race.”

The sheriff’s office says since the incident the deputy has been the target of threats and insults.

But Sheriff’s Sergeant Ray Kelly says:

“Our response is we are going to do our job and do it the right way and we are not going to be dissuaded by interference from fans. This all could have been avoided if the credentials were properly worn and shown.” During Game 4 there was a credible threat that someone was going to come to the Coliseum and do harm.”

In the meantime, a Warriors season ticket holder who saw the incident and tweeted last week that the deputy said nothing during the confrontation has now changed his statement.

Greg Weiner now tweets, “After a weekend to recollect the events I witnessed, I realized that the Deputy involved did yell at Ujiri “No one on the court without credentials” previously I stated nothing was said.

The Sheriff’s Office is still pursuing charges against the Raptors president. They plan to have the case in the hands of the DA sometime this week, and that case file will include the deputies body cam video.

