Attorney of Walnut Creek police shooting victim to sue department

Civil rights attorney John Burriss says he will file a lawsuit against the Walnut Creek Police Department after a fatal shooting earlier this month.

Miles Hall was fatally shot by police back on June 2.

His mother called police and told them that Hall was threatening her.

She says she also told police that Hall had mental health issues.

Another neighbor also called police saying that Hall was at his door with a crowbar.

When police arrived, Hall charged at them and they opened fire after beanbag rounds failed to stop him.

