Attorney reacts after 2 Vallejo police officers fired

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — More challenges for the Vallejo Police Department after an attorney confirmed two officers have been fired.

This comes less than a year after the Vallejo Police Department made national news after an officer shot and killed 22-year-old Sean Monterrosa.

“This is absolutely an unjustified termination.”

Attorneys confirmed police lieutenants Herman Robinson and Michael Nichelini were fired from the police department this week.

“They take issue with him having shared information that they deemed confidential with a former employee of the Vallejo Police Department,” Attorney Julia Fox, who represents Lt. Robinson, said.

That former employee is now a peace officer at another Bay Area agency.

Fox has represented Lt. Robinson since the investigation began in the summer of 2020.

He was on administrative leave when he was fired, but for several months after the investigation he was still working.

“He was not on administrate leave initially, he was interviewed at the end of summer 2020. He remained in his full capacity and he was not placed on administrative leave until after the holidays.”

Video shows Lt. Robinson from a story KRON4 did with him in 2014.

Fox says he has been with the police department for more than 40 years.

The Vallejo Police Department has been in the spotlight recently after an officer shot and killed 22-year-old Monterrosa back in June.

Body camera video captured that shooting.

The officers were responding to a break in at a Walgreens.

Lt. Robinson did no responded to that incident.

Robinson is appealing the firing, he can choose a hearing before a civil service commission or arbitration.