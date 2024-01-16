OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland was once a city that knew how to reduce violent crime. Beginning in 2013, homicides started tracking downward and reached a low of 67 in 2018.

Since then, homicides have been increasing holding at 120 in 2023. The same can be said for shootings with injuries, which began tracking downward in 2013 and reached a low of 274 in 2018, only to then surge again, reaching 509 in 2023.

A new report suggests violent crime began surging again because, “the city of Oakland gradually walked away from the ceasefire strategy.”

“The takeaway from the report is that there’s just a need, citywide, to refocus on the strategy, put the resources to the strategy and reimplement a focus on those at the center of violence,” said Holly Josh, chief, Oakland Department of Violence Prevention, said.

The ceasefire strategy was launched in 2012 and centers on identifying and reaching out to groups and individuals at the highest risk of being involved in gun violence and connecting them with life coaches and violence interrupters so they can forge a different path.

An audit of the program by the California Partnership for Safe Communities suggests, “beginning in 2016-17 and accelerating in 2019 and 2020, each essential element of the strategy was significantly watered down, resources stripped away, or refocused.” Now the city is ready to reimplement that strategy as originally designed.

“I do think that we’ll see reductions once we reimplement the model,” Josh said. “That’s what happened in 2012.”

Ceasefire is expected to get back up and running in 6 weeks. The city estimates there are 350 to 400 people at the center of violence in Oakland.